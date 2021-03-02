Posted: Mar 02, 2021 9:21 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2021 9:23 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Area History Museum (BAHM) invites you to “Search the Ville” to find the locations that match with their picture clues for a chance to win.

This new series is full of history-based scavenger hunts and challenges. The inaugural event, “Search the ‘Ville: Spring Break” is open to both children and adults and is a socially distanced scavenger hunt around Bartlesville.

A series of clues will be released at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10th. All participants who submit correct answers by Tuesday, March 30th at 3:00 p.m. will be entered into a drawing for a $50 prize. Prizes will be awarded in two categories:

Ages 17 and younger

Ages 18 and older

This event is free. The clues that are released will lead you to locations around the City of Bartlesville. Answers to the clues will be submitted through a Google form that will be released on March 10th at 9:00 a.m.