Posted: Mar 01, 2021 7:47 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2021 7:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council approved an agreement between the City of Dewey and Charles Rolph regarding the 1400 Road farm lease on Monday night.

City Attorney Bo Estes advised the Council that they might look into adding a provision stating that Rolph couldn't sublease any of his interests in that property. After a brief discussion, the Council unanimously approved for the language to be added.

Also in the meeting, the Dewey City Council approved a resolution to amend the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget. This action included a $10,000 increase in revenues thru the use tax and a $10,000 increase in expenditures thru nuisance abatement.

Mayor Tom Hays says it makes him angry sometimes when they have to take money that they could be using for potholes, the fire department, the police department and other needs instead of having to go in and removing dilapidated structures. He said he knows the owners of the two properties the City of Dewey has to tear down said they would tear down the structures themselves but they never did. He said they have no way of regaining the money that will be lost.

Lastly, the Dewey City Council approved the destruction of old records. Those records are as follows:

Banking - July 2013-2014

Claims - July 2014-2015

Daily Deposits - July 2017-June 2018

Rereads - July 2017-June 2018

Daily Deposit Envelopes - July 2017-June 2018

The Dewey City Council plans to reconvene in mid-March.