Posted: Mar 01, 2021 7:32 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2021 7:54 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education approved new and revised school policies during their meeting on Monday night.

Both policies revolved around a reduction-in-force. Superintendent Vince Vincent said the reduction-in-force certified personnel policy was revised while the reduction-in-force support personnel policy was new. He said having both reduction-in-force policies is important.

According to Vincent, having these policies in place will provide a playbook when it comes to have a reduction-on-force due to financial reasons. He said he likes having policies in place to guide Dewey Public Schools in this area moving forward.

Vincent said the revised reduction-of-force certified personnel policy matches the new definition of what it means to be a career teacher in reference to a state statute in 2017-2018. He said the definition of a career teacher is dependent on whether or not a teacher was hired before or after 2017-18.

The criteria for when a reduction-of-force policy may need to be enforced is also outlined in the policies. Vincent said the first of two criteria revolved around the position and not the teacher. He said that is dependent on the lack of enrollment and need for a particular position in a particular area.

The second criteria envokes the teacher evaluation ratings. Vincent said this criteria now allows school districts to take those ratings into consideration instead of feeling as if they have to reduce / eliminate a teacher who is a highly valued member based on their ratings. He said it allows school districts to compare evaluations with other bits of information when it comes to these decisions. He said it doesn't make it just about seniority any longer.

The DPS Board of Education would also approve the following fundraiser requests:

High school Cheer - Sedan Floral sales, Fan cloth sales

Elementary and Middle School Gifted & Talented - Glowforge Laser Printed item sales

From there the Board approved a license agreement with OKTLE for employee evaluations for school year 2021-2022. A contract with ADPC for financial software services for next school year would be approved by the Board. The Board approved a 2020-2021 audit contract and engagement letter with Sanders, Bledsoe and Hewett as well.

Then the DPS Board of Education would approve letters of resignation for the following teachers:

Alison Andrews - Elementary School Teacher

Samantha Smyhte - Elementary School Teacher

Melissa Patrick - Middle School Teacher

Vincent said the resignations would be effective at the end of the current school year.

The Board would move into executive session from there to discuss an amendment to DMS teacher Patrick's contract. Out of executive session, the Board approved the contract amendment.