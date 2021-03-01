Posted: Mar 01, 2021 3:08 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2021 3:08 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Sunday afternoon and is being charged with committing the act of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.

Early Sunday morning, the victim stated that Trevor Fortney had pushed her onto the ground and as she was attempting to get up, Fortney was in her face and began pointing his finger in the victim’s face. The victim went on to say that she smacked his hand away from her face, but the defendant used his left hand to grab her by the throat and push her against the refrigerator.

Fortney reared his right arm back, as if he was going to hit the victim in the face, but a witness yelled that she was going to call the police. After the witness made this claim, Fortney let go of the victim. The witness and victim informed police officers that children were present for the alleged crime.

A probable cause affidavit states that after speaking with the victim, marks were found on the right side of her neck that were consistent with scratch marks. Around the scratch marks were some small bruises.

Fortney’s bond was set at $5,000 on the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim. He is due back in court on Wednesday, March 31st at 9 a.m.