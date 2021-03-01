Posted: Mar 01, 2021 2:58 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2021 3:56 PM

Garrett Giles

An accident at Adams Boulevard and Cherokee in Bartlesville ended with a motorcyclist being transported to the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. BPD Police Captain Jay Hastings said the motorcyclist was heading eastbound on Adams towards the Cherokee intersection when a car heading westbound on Adams was looking to turn left from the turn lane onto Cherokee heading south. Capt. Hastings said the driver of the car thought they had the green signal to turn when they were actually supposed to yield. He said he believes the motorcyclist was ejected after he struck the car.

Capt. Hastings said the motorcyclist suffered a severe foot injury. He said the driver of the car was not injured. The driver has been cited for failure to yield right-of-way while turning left in an intersection.