Posted: Mar 01, 2021 2:38 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2021 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was arrested and is being charged with multiple offenses, including attempting to elude a Peace Officer, using or possessing drug paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle with a canceled, suspended or revoked license.

On Friday evening, an officer noted that a white Ford Taurus failed to stop at a stop sign at 5th and Ross Ave. in Dewey. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the defendant, Tyler Sanders, but the vehicle left the roadway and began heading west. Sanders jumped out of his vehicle and began heading south toward the Bulldogger Apartments.

Sanders jumped a barb wired fence and the officer was then able to locate him lying in the bushes. Sanders obeyed all commands and was placed in handcuffs. During a search of the subject, a small bag of marijuana was found. When searching Sanders’ vehicle, a small black container with one and a half Xanax pills were found along with a meth pipe.

Sanders saw his bond set at $10,000. He will be seen in court again tomorrow.