Posted: Feb 27, 2021 7:26 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2021 7:26 PM

Tom Davis

A standing room only crowd took in the 2021 Washington Co. Jr. Livestock Show Premium Sale Saturday night at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey as the local FFA and 4-H youngsters presented their livestock for auction.

Prior to the auction, scholarships were presented.

The George Seals Memorial Scholarship is awarded each year to a Senior 4-H member. This year's receipient is Brayden Adcock.

The Showmanship Scholarships, presented by Doenges Ford-Toyota, and Bill Phillips and Jack Browder Scholarships went to Laci Sumner, Emma Lewis and Hunter Perrier.

SALE: