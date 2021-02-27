Posted: Feb 27, 2021 11:51 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2021 11:51 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Emergency Operations Center when they meet on Monday.

The Commissioners may approve a resolution establishing priority of projects for the County Improvements and Bridges (CIRB) Transportation Plan for Circuit Engineering District (CED) #1 as well. John Blickensderfer with Guy Engineering Services will present this item.

From there a letter to Washington County Clerk Annette Smith regarding receiving officers may be approved.

Lastly, the Washington County Commissioners will open bids at 10:00 a.m.

The Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.