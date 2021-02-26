Posted: Feb 26, 2021 2:30 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 2:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Skiatook has not increased it's electric rates since 2014 and even with the most recent storm, a post on the City's Facebook page says they don't plan to now. The post goes on to say that if the bill is unusually high, it is most likely a result of the customer using more energy during the cold period.

Skiatook did have two brief rolling blackouts, but no outages occurred because of the City's system. The City only had to ask for one voluntary water conservation and water was never lost across town.