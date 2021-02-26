Posted: Feb 26, 2021 10:43 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 10:43 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 867 new COVID-19 cases in Friday’s situation update. 18 total deaths are being reported across Oklahoma, none of which were local. 571 Oklahomans are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 168 active cases, down five active cases since Thursday. Osage County is listing 132 active cases, a drop of eight since the latest update. Nowata County is listing 36 active cases for the second consecutive day.