Posted: Feb 26, 2021 10:32 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday.

There will be continued discussion regarding further amendments and procedures for those entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned properties.

The commissioners will consider setting a fee for a track event, which will be held at the fairgrounds and the commissioners will consider signing a disaster emergency proclamation for the Osage County Emergency Management Department.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.