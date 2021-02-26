Posted: Feb 26, 2021 9:05 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 9:33 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library (BPL) has installed a new self-checkout station for customer use.

BPL Director Shellie McGill told Bartlesville’s City Beat that the library has had plans to install self-checkout for some time, but after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, self-checkout became a top priority and BPL installed two self-checkout units for public use.

McGill said the checkouts are easy to use, but as always, library staff is happy to assist if needed. For more information, contact BPL at 918.338.4171.

Photo courtesy: City Beat