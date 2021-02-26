Posted: Feb 26, 2021 8:51 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 9:33 AM

Sooner Park will soon see some upgrades.

The City of Bartlesville’s Park Board recently approved conceptual drawings for the addition of water slides to the current lap pool and splash pad. The long range plan with a lazy river is not on the project list at this time, but may appear in a future bond proposal.

The drawings list a raindrop feature, a "zero beach entry" to the lazy river, a wet ledge, an umbrella tables, a 20-foot Coolbrella, and a future mechanical area for the lazy river, slides, and landing pool. Also include in the drawings are two body flume slides and one tube slide into a plunge pool, a surf machine, a surf machine mechanical area, and a 30-foot by 40-foot group shade area.

In addition to these features, the concept lists 92 parking stalls on the south side of Sooner Pool and 41 parking spots on the north side.

The conceptual drawings can be found below.