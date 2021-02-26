Posted: Feb 26, 2021 8:44 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 9:33 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Election Board announced on Friday that its office will move to a new location.

The Election Board will open at its new location Monday, March 1st, 2021. The address of the new location is, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, Bartlesville, Ok. 74003. They will be on the Fourth Floor of Bartlesville City Hall.

The Election Board’s phone number will remain the same at 918.337.2850. The office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, said response times may be temporarily affected by the move, but calls and emails will be returned as quickly as possible.

The Election Board can be reached by phone at 918.337.2850 or email at washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.