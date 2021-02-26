Posted: Feb 26, 2021 8:01 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 8:04 AM

Tom Davis

On your mark...get set....Run The Ville!

Jarrett Howard with K-Life appeard on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday to announce that Run the Ville 2021 will be both in-person and virtual this year. The race is set for Saturday, March 26th. Both packet pickup and race start will take place at the NEW KLIFE building (across from BHS).

Jarrett reminds you the cost is $35 before March 8, $40 after March 8 and all participants receive a t-shirt & all finishers receive a medal! Click Here for Full Race Information