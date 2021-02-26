News
K-LIFE Run The Ville 2021
Tom Davis
On your mark...get set....Run The Ville!
Jarrett Howard with K-Life appeard on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday to announce that Run the Ville 2021 will be both in-person and virtual this year. The race is set for Saturday, March 26th. Both packet pickup and race start will take place at the NEW KLIFE building (across from BHS).
Jarrett reminds you the cost is $35 before March 8, $40 after March 8 and all participants receive a t-shirt & all finishers receive a medal! Click Here for Full Race Information
About K-Life: Our mission is to impact Bartlesville area youth and families for Christ, transforming hearts and lives through authentic relationships and discipleship founded on God’s truth. Bartlesville K-Life’s outstanding leaders and staff reach out to and connect with kids from every school, denomination and demographic through weekly clubs, small group Bible studies and one-to-one mentoring relationships. In a safe and fun environment, kids will hear and see that the true message of hope and love is not found in the world’s counterfeits, but in Jesus Christ. Our modest yearly budget of $130,000 provides for 3 full time staff, ofﬁce space and housing as well as costs for programs and operating expenses. Over 250 area youth regularly attend bible studies and events.Bartlesville K-Life is in it’s 26th year of ministry, thanks to your prayers and support. Bartlesville.klife.com
