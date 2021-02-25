Posted: Feb 25, 2021 8:09 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2021 8:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The video that went viral at the beginning of February of the Green Country Village Independent Living Residents Drum Class caught the attention of a national daytime television show. That video can be found here.

The Drew Barrymore Show virtually hosted Tyler Watts, Green Country Village Senior Living's Life Enrichment Director, and a handful of the senior residents in the drum class that went viral. Watts told Barrymore that they wanted to do something different at Green Country Village for their residents and got inspiration from others that were doing a similar course. He said they would go on to buy the exercise balls, buy the drum sticks, and start the class.

Watts said the program turned out to be something big. He said the class started with five to six residents. Now they have approximately 20 residents that attend the class.

Barrymore would go on to ask Watts and the residents with him if they could teach her how to drum with the medicine ball. The group led Barrymore - who had her own medicine ball in a laundry baskets and drum sticks - in a synchronized performance.

"Even when I got it wrong, I was laughing and I just had the biggest smile on my face," Barrymore said after the performance. "That was so... transformative."

From there, Barrymore would ask Watts what advice he would give parents that might be stuck at home with their kids because of the pandemic. Watts, who has four kids, said, "Be positive. Be kind. Be creative."

Video of the Green Country Village Independent Living Residents Drum Class being hosted virtually on The Drew Barrymore Show can be viewed below.