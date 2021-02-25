Posted: Feb 25, 2021 2:06 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2021 2:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Wealth Management announced on Thursday that its assets under management surpassed the $14 billion mark as of year-end 2020.

Arvest Wealth Management, which offers wealth management, trust, investment, and insurance products and services, has investment and trust advisors throughout Arvest Bank’s four-state footprint. Arvest Wealth Management recorded revenues of $69 million in 2020 and reported total assets under management of more than $14.4 billion as of Dec. 31.

In a statement, Arvest Wealth Management president and CEO Jim King said:

“2020 was a year when the value of ‘advice’ was on full display. COVID-19 caught the world by surprise and sent shockwaves through the financial markets. Our investment and trust advisors embraced a rapid rollout of new communications technology and provided their customers with much-needed guidance.”

King went on to say that the last year, in fact, has only reinforced their need to provide their advisors the digital tools they need to more effectively engage with customers. He said they want to deliver advice in all the new and different ways their customers expect.

Additionally, King said they remain committed to providing educational and informational content as market conditions and legislative changes demand. Many of these resources can be found at share.arvest.com/wealth.