Posted: Feb 25, 2021 1:41 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2021 1:41 PM

Max Gross

A convicted sex offender who had been living in Dewey was charged with failure to register during a court appearance on Wednesday. Jeremiah DeWayne Johnson, who lists an address in Okemah, Oklahoma, was previously convicted of lewd molestation in Washington County in 2003.

According to an affidavit, Johnson was already in custody at the Washington County Detention Center. A Dewey police sergeant contacted jail staff and stated that Johnson was required to register as sex offender but had not done so. The officer stated that Johnson had been living at the Garden Walk Apartments in Dewey.

When interviewed by a Washington County Deputy Johnson claimed that he hadn’t registered. He also stated that no one wants to register as a sex offender. Johnson has a previous failure to register conviction from 2007. Johnson’s bond was set at $10,000.