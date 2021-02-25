Posted: Feb 25, 2021 10:41 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2021 10:41 AM

Director Martin Scorsese, along with actor Leonardo DiCaprio met with Osage cultural leaders at Woolaroc on Monday evening, this according to the Osage News. A prepared release stated that Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear and Osage Nation Ambassador to the film, Chad Renfro organized the meeting.

Attendees signed a non-disclosure agreement and aren’t allowed to speak about the meeting or the film, but the discussion centered on the film adaptation of David Grann’s best-selling book, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Indian Murders and the Birth of the FBI.”

The Osage News notes that, “the meeting was an opportunity for Mr. Scorsese to speak directly to members of the community about the film. It was also an opportunity for Mr. Scorsese and Mr. DiCaprio to hear from the community as the production ramps up to shoot this spring.”

Scorsese also said he plans to include details of Osage culture to paint a full, truthful picture of the time and the people.