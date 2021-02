Posted: Feb 25, 2021 8:44 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2021 8:44 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools 2021 Teacher of the Year and 2021 Rising Star Teacher have been selected by faculty members at each school site and are listed below. These nominees for District Teacher of the Year and District Rising Star Teacher will be celebrated at a public program on Tuesday, April 27 on Rigdon Field at Doenges Memorial Stadium in a fun baseball-themed event starting at 5:30 p.m.

The program will also include recognition of the Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award recipient; nominations for that award are open to the public and due March 1.

Site Teachers of the Year:

Latori Carter, Kindergarten Teacher, Hoover Elementary

Jessica Moses, Third Grade Teacher, Jane Phillips Elementary

Jacquelyn Smith, Art Teacher, Ranch Heights Elementary

Christine Goscha, Second Grade Teacher, Richard Kane Elementary

Tara Hendrickson, Pre-Kindergarten Teacher, Wayside Elementary

Kim Takahashi, Library/Media Specialist, Wilson Elementary

Suzanne Mattke, Language Arts Teacher, Central Middle School

Michael Lawson, Social Studies Teacher, Madison Middle School

Amanda Hendrix, Language Arts Teacher, Bartlesville High School

Site Rising Star Teachers: