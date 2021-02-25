Posted: Feb 25, 2021 6:58 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2021 6:59 AM

Tom Davis

This week, U-S Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford reintroduced the Conscience Protection Act to protect health care providers, including health insurance plans from government discrimination if they decline to participate in abortions. The bill also provides a private right of action for victims of discrimination.

Senator Lankford took part in a hearing this week to consider President Biden’s nominee to be the Secretary of the Interior. After raising the energy challenges Oklahomans have faced over the last week after our extreme weather, Lankford’s questions focused on energy permitting and leasing of federal and tribal lands, challenges from the Endangered Species Act that could hamper Oklahoma businesses, and challenges Oklahoma Tribes face regarding mineral rights. Following the hearing, Lankford issued a statement that he would not support her confirmation. He noted that Rep. Haaland’s record and testimony were not consistent with Oklahoma’s support for an all-of-the-above energy strategy.

Lankford fought for answers from President Biden’s nominee to serve as the Secretary of H-H-S. Lankford pushed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, on how he plans to protect Americans’ conscience rights and ensure faith-based entities receive fair treatment from the federal government.

As Attorney General, Becerra pushed for pro-choice issues that specifically challenged conscience protection laws such as pro-life facilities being required to post ways to get an abortion instead of putting a child up for adoption in their facility. Earlier this week, Lankford reintroduced the Conscience Protection Act to protect health care providers, including health insurance plans from government discrimination if they don’t want to participate in abortions.

Senator Lankford recently sent a letter to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requesting guidance for how people, particularly seniors, can reengage with their families and communities after they have received the vaccine. Lankford noted in his letter the specific isolation senior adults have endured over the last year since the start of the pandemic and how they need clear direction on how to balance preventative measures while getting back to normal life.

Lankford wrote in the letter, “as you are well aware, seniors in long-term living situations such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the country are rightfully first on the list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. While vaccine rollout is still underway, over one million Americans are currently being vaccinated daily. Our nation will soon reach a point where long-term care facility residents and other senior adults have completed the COVID-19 vaccine two-dose regimen. We urge the CDC to proactively prepare for this point by issuing guidance on isolation and family gatherings after the vaccine has been administered.”

