Posted: Feb 24, 2021 3:49 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 4:15 PM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Nation has invested $1.3 million to make essential upgrades and repairs to water and sewer lines serving more than 18,000 people in 10 counties throughout the tribe’s reservation, including Nowata and Washington counties.

Projects ranged from upgrading water distribution lines in rural Adair County and replacing worn equipment at a water treatment plant in Cherokee County, to rehabilitating water storage in Nowata and providing a generator for water supply wells in the Delaware County community of Kenwood.

“Providing upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure in our Cherokee communities is critical, especially now as we work to keep our most vulnerable citizens healthy and safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Many municipal and county agencies struggle under the weight of budget constraints, and the impact of a global pandemic has only made it more difficult to maintain their crucial infrastructure. Working together with these community partners, we are able to not only care for Cherokee citizens during this health crisis, but ensure they have access to the most important of needs for years and years to come.”

Funding from the tribe’s Respond, Recover and Rebuild COVID-19 relief initiative supported 17 water and sewer line projects, all of which have been completed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified frequent handwashing and cleaning of frequently touched surfaces as primary methods of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The waterline projects are helping to ensure these rural water systems can meet the demand for water usage and help to stop the spread of the virus.

The following projects were awarded Cherokee Nation Respond, Recover and Rebuild COVID-19 relief funds:

Adair County

Adair County Rural Water District No. 3, $55,000

Stilwell Area Development Authority, $67,500

Stilwell Area Development Authority, $104,500

Stilwell Area Development Authority, $63,000

Cherokee County

Cherokee County Rural Water District No. 3, $75,000

Craig County

Bluejacket Wastewater Treatment Plant, $180,000

Delaware County

Kansas Public Works Authority, $60,000

Delaware Rural Water District No. 10, $76,000

Southern Delaware County Regional Water Authority, $94,000

Kenwood Water District, $25,000

Mayes County

Salina Public Works Authority, $20,800

Muskogee County

Warner wastewater system, $180,000

Muskogee County Rural Water District No. 7, $60,000

Nowata County

Nowata County Rural Water District No. 7, $55,000

Ottawa County

Afton Public Works Authority, $75,000

Tulsa County

Skiatook Public Works Authority, $55,000

Washington County