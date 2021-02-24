News
Washington County
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 12:39 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 1:30 PM
WCSO, Johnston County Sheriff's Office Seeking Suspect
The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is working with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office based out of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, as they seek information on Lucus R. Teague.
In a news release, the WCSO said Teague is wanted out of Johnston County for 2nd Degree Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Grand Larceny (multiple firearms and Class III suppressors), and Using a Motor Vehicle During the Commission of a Felony. Teague lives in the Bartlesville / Dewey area and has ties to Washington County.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Teague, call 918.338.4001 or 918.332.4000. You can also send a private message to the WCSO on Facebook or email them at sheriff@countycourthouse.org. You can also contact the Johnston County Sheriff's Office at 580.371.2646.
