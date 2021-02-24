Posted: Feb 24, 2021 12:39 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 1:30 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is working with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office based out of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, as they seek information on Lucus R. Teague.

In a news release, the WCSO said Teague is wanted out of Johnston County for 2nd Degree Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Grand Larceny (multiple firearms and Class III suppressors), and Using a Motor Vehicle During the Commission of a Felony. Teague lives in the Bartlesville / Dewey area and has ties to Washington County.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Teague, call 918.338.4001 or 918.332.4000. You can also send a private message to the WCSO on Facebook or email them at sheriff@countycourthouse.org. You can also contact the Johnston County Sheriff's Office at 580.371.2646.