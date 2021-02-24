Posted: Feb 24, 2021 10:57 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 10:57 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting one Washington County COVID-19 death in Wednesday’s situation update. This is the 84th reported COVID-19 death in Washington County. The report lists a woman over 65 years old.

Washington County is currently reporting 177 active cases, down once case since Tuesday. Osage County is listing 141 active cases, the same number as Tuesday’s report. Nowata County is reporting 32 active cases, down one case since Tuesday.

Statewide, 798 new COVID-19 cases were reported. 37 deaths due COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday. Currently, 647 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

