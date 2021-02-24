Posted: Feb 24, 2021 9:46 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 9:46 AM

Garrett Giles

American Legion Post 334 in Ramona will hold a drive-thru food distribution on Saturday, Feb. 27th, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Lester Gagan said cars will line up from north to south at 400 Veterans Boulevard. He asks that you stay in your vehicle if you’re going through the drive-thru food distribution event this weekend. Two trucks supplied with food are supposed to be hand.