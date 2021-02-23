Posted: Feb 23, 2021 9:40 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2021 10:22 PM

Garrett Giles / Ty Loftis

The Amber Alert for the missing child was canceled at 11:14 p.m. The juvenile has been located.

************ ORIGINAL STORY ************

An 11-year-old Barnsdall girl has gone missing and an Amber Alert has been put out to help locate her.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden says the girl went missing when she took the trash out just after dark.

The mother says she saw her daughter on the road when she was throwing the garbage out and hasn't seen her since.

Officials say they believe the girl was walking to her dad's house in Pawhuska.