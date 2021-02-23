Posted: Feb 23, 2021 3:54 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2021 8:57 PM

Max Gross

Closing statements from both sides have wrapped up and the jury will now deliberate on charges of felony murder in the first degree and conspiracy filed against Omar Marano Jr. A verdict is expected at some point on Tuesday night.

Assistant district attorney Will Drake instructed the jury to use to use its common sense and rely on testimony and evidence that has been presented over the last three days. Drake said the jury saw a “defeated man” as Marano sat in the witness chair watching his statement from March 16, 2020 be played for the jury. Drake says he believes this crime fits the definition of murder in the first degree.

Defense attorney Mark Kane tried to undermine the credibility of the witness statements. He opined that co-defendant Amber Hall was saying what was necessary to receive her plea deal. Kane also believed that Charlie Bethel would still be alive if Kathy Marshall had taken him to the hospital after the alleged incident.