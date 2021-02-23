Posted: Feb 23, 2021 6:39 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2021 6:39 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to participate in the Lowe Family Young Scholars 2021 Uncork Your Support-Home Edition!

Cindy Dronyk and Karen Lowe Olsen appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to remind you to reserve and pick up charcuterie trays and wine to enjoy from your own home, socially distanced style.

The pickup date is Saturday, March 6, 2021 4-6 PM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church-210 E. 9th Street, Bartlesville.

It's 2021 and the LFYS Program is ready for its 4th annual Uncork Your Support wine pairing event. This unique event introduces specifically chosen wines along with their history and maker information and their accompanying tapas.

Following COVID protocols, the LFYS Program invites you to get together as a couple or with your friends from your "bubble" and enjoy this year's event from the comfort of your own home. A red and white wine were selected specifically to pair with and enhance the flavors of your tray filled with meats and cheeses, dark chocolate covered almonds, mixed nuts and grapes. Reserve a small or large tray here for your take-home experience. Other options include a wine pull and silent auction.

The Lowe Family Young Scholars Program is a non-profit dedicated to aiding academically promising yet economically disadvantaged local youth to achieving their goal of earning a college degree.

Reserve Your Charcuterie Tray Here: https://lfysprogram-uncorkyoursupport.square.site/

Check out the Silent Auction items Here: https://www.32auctions.com/Uncork2021

Reserve your tray before February 26th!