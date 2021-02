Posted: Feb 23, 2021 6:31 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2021 6:31 AM

Tom Davis

There has been a fire reported behind the Casey's General Store in Caney.

The fire is at the garage of 104 N. Ridgeway and was reported at 5:19 this morning. Crews are still on the scene trying to put out the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown and there are no injuries. Caney PD said that the fire spread to the garage of 106 N. Ridgeway.

photo: Tina Romine