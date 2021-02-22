Posted: Feb 22, 2021 2:50 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2021 2:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters announced on Monday afternoon that KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KGPM has won several 2020 Outstanding Achievement Awards in the Non-Metro Radio Division.

KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM’s website – bartlesvilleradio.com – won Best Website.

Bartlesville Radio’s Assistant Sports Director Max Gross won the 2020 Best Play-by-Play Award. Gross won the award for his call of the Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s basketball against Ottawa.

Gross also won the 2020 Civil Discourse and Social Change Award for his coverage of the protests in downtown Bartlesville last summer. The award winning coverage of last summer's protest can be found here.