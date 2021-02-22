Posted: Feb 22, 2021 2:27 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2021 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland was at Monday morning's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting putting a recap on how things went in 2020. Bland said that from an economic perspective, while most parts of Oklahoma were suffering financial hardships, Osage County has made it out OK.

Bland says that the success Osage County was able to sustain is thanks in large part to the way the county commissioners went about handling COVID-19.

Bland reported that 2021 is already getting off to a great start.