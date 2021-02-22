Posted: Feb 22, 2021 12:43 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2021 12:43 PM

Garrett Giles

A joint letter to Peggy Simmons, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. Commissioner Mitch Antle said there was concern as to how the rolling blackouts played out last week. He said several Washington Couny officials and City of Bartlesville officials signed off on the letter.

Also in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners approved letters to Kristi Hodge and Emily Case regarding the Free Fair Board. From there, the Commissioners approved the County Treasurer's request to allocate the alcoholic beverage tax, which came in at $18,144.75.

Lastly, the Washington County Commissioners opened five bids for Washington County Emergency Managements sale of surplus equipment - a 2005 Chevrolet K3500 4X4 extended cab and chassis with dual rear wheels. The Commissioners awarded the bid to Andrew Steeler. Steeler's bid came in at $3,510.