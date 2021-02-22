Posted: Feb 22, 2021 12:06 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2021 12:09 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Republican Party (WCGOP) helds its 2021 County Convention at the County Fairgrounds in Dewey on Saturday and new officers were elected.

Mike Lessard was elected to serve as Chairman of the WCGOP. Joe Beffer had served as Chair for the last four years. Alexander Johnson was elected to serve as Vice-Chair.

Kaleb Potter and Rebecca Whisman were elected to serve as District Committee Members while Juli Merciez and Larry Murray were selected as the WCGOP's State Committee Members.

Photo courtesy: WCGOP