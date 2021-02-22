Posted: Feb 22, 2021 10:34 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2021 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced another death caused by COVID-19 in Washington County on Monday. The report by the OSDH states that the man was in the 65 or older age group. Monday’s reported coronavirus death in Washington County marks the 83rd death in the County since the beginning of the pandemic nearly a year ago.

The OSDH reported 185 active cases in Washington County on Monday. Osage County has 147 active cases and Nowata County has 32 active cases.

499 new active coronavirus cases and 22 deaths were reported by the OSDH on Monday. 693 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized with the virus.