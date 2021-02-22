Posted: Feb 22, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2021 10:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools is / was in Distance Learning on Monday, February 22nd, and it wasn’t because of winter weather conditions this time.

BPS was informed on Friday morning that over 300 of its school staff would be vaccinated on Monday, requiring them to wait to resume in-person until Tuesday.

Bartlesville Schools apologizes for this sudden change in plan as the vaccination timing was not under their control. Again, in-person learning will resume on Tuesday, and BPS will do its best to work through any staffing issues from vaccination side effects.

Granger Meador, the Executive Director of Technology & Communications for BPS, said in a statement:

“We're delighted and thankful for the opportunity, even though the timing is unfortunate for our in-person students and their families, who have endured nine days of Distance Learning from the extended weather event. We couldn't arrange enough substitutes for Monday to handle the many vaccination slots scattered throughout the morning, so we had to cancel in-person. But we look forward to resuming in-person on Tuesday. We know a few staff members may have side effects keeping them away from work on Tuesday, but we'll do our best to work through any staffing difficulties so we can finally welcome in-person students back on Tuesday. We're grateful for the extended patience from the families we serve.”