Posted: Feb 19, 2021 5:08 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2021 5:09 PM

Max Gross

One day of testimony is in the books in the trial against Omar Marano Jr. on charges of murder in the first degree and conspiracy. It is alleged that Marano hit Charlie Bethel with a baseball bat at residence in Bartlesville in March 2020. Bethel died the next day at his home in Shidler. A total of five witnesses took the stand on Friday at the Washington County Courthouse.

The State of Oklahoma was represented by Will Drake and Zoe Gullett—both assistant district attorney’s. The first witness called by the state was Kathy Marshall, Bethel’s roommate. Marshall testified that she and Bethel were traveling from their home in Shidler to Bartlesville so he could meet up with Amber Hall. Hall and Bethel had been communicating through Facebook messages.

The witness further stated that Hall told the two to meet at an address on the 1100 Block of Maple Avenue in Bartlesville. Marshall waited outside while Bethel entered the residence. Marshall saw a different truck pull up to the house and saw Marano get out and enter. Marano exited the residence a short time later according to her statement.

Marshall entered the home and found Bethel on the floor with blood on face and neck. Marshall said on the stand that she did not believe Bethel was okay. However, she stated that Bethel was adamant that he did not want to go to the hospital. The two left and retreated to their shared residence in Shidler. Marshall then stated she found Bethel dead in his bedroom the next morning.

Through a line of questioning from Marano’s defense attorney Mark Kane, Marshall revealed that she believed Bethel had a problem with methamphetamine.

The next witness called by the state was Dr. Cheryl Niblow from the Tulsa Medical Examiner’s office. Dr. Niblow performed the autopsy on Bethel after his death. Niblow stated she believed that Bethel died from blunt impact injuries. He had injuries to his head, arms, legs and torso. Niblow also concluded that Bethel had a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage. She opined that his cause of death was homicide. Dr. Niblow was confirmed by both parties as an expert in forensic pathology.

Kane wanted to clarify that by definition homicide doesn’t necessarily mean murder. Niblow also brought up that methamphetamine was in Bethel’s system upon his death but it did not cause his death.

The third witness to be called was Hall, a co-defendant who entered a guilty plea on a lesser charge of second degree murder for her role in the incident. Drake illustrated that Hall’s lesser sentence of 15 years in prison was contingent on her cooperation in the trial.

Hall said that she had never met Bethel in person—they had only exchanged messages on Facebook. Hall had met up with Marano and other co-defendants Austin Prather and Cynthia Fish at a residence on Armstrong Avenue in Bartlesville.

Hall said the four were “partying” and smoking methamphetamine. She then testified to have received a message from Bethel with a picture of a bag of meth. She believed Bethel wanted to have sex with her in exchange for the drugs.

Hall said she was offended by the messages and showed them to the others at the residence. She said they formulated a plan to rob Bethel for his drugs. Hall told Bethel to meet at the residence on Maple Avenue.

Hall and Marano then went to meet him there according to her statement from the witness stand. She said that Marano had grabbed a bat before they left. This, she said was not discussed as part of the plan. Hall claimed at that point she was scared.

When the two arrived at the Maple residence Hall said that Marano got out with the bat to meet with Bethel. A short time later Marano returned to the vehicle Hall said. She stated he did not return with any drugs. Hall testified that Marano told her that he had hit Bethel with the bat. Kane’s line of questioning re-affirmed that all parties were high on meth during the incident.

Next to the stand was Deputy Terry York with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. York testified that he went to Bethel’s residence in Shidler on a call. York claims to have found Bethel dead in his bed. Photo evidence confirmed this statement.

Friday’s final witness called by the state was Bartlesville Police Department investigator Steve Johnson. His testimony revealed that he was the one who searched the Maple residence for evidence. Johnson discovered bloody shoeprints, blood splatter and hair in the upstairs bedroom. The shoeprints were a match to the shoes recovered from Marano.

Four more witnesses are expected to be called to the stand by the state. It is also possible that Marano could testify on his own behalf. The trial will resume on Monday at 9 a.m. from the Washington County Courthouse.