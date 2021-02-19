Posted: Feb 19, 2021 1:43 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2021 1:43 PM

Garrett Giles

Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville was the recipient of a donation from Arvest Bank as part of the bank’s Facebook campaign called “Share the Love.”

People were invited to comment on a post on Arvest Bank’s Facebook page, tagging a non-profit organization that has made a difference. Fourteen winners were selected at random out of the 134 local bank communities, across four states.

In a statement, Arvest Bank president Kim Adams said:

“We are thrilled to have a local winner and happy to support Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville. This Facebook contest is just one of the many ways Arvest continues to show its support of the communities we serve.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville will use the funds to boost programing that helps more than 1,200 young people annually, ensuring these children, aged seven to 18, will have greater access to quality programs and services to enhance their lives and shape their futures.

