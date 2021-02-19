Posted: Feb 19, 2021 12:47 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2021 8:05 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Feb. 22nd at 9:30 a.m.

During the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a resolution regarding a donation to District Two’s Cemetery Fund. The Commissioners may approve letters to Kristi Hodge and Emily Case regarding the Free Fair Board as well. There may even be action on a joint letter to Peggy Simmons, the Chief Operating Officer of the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

From there, the Washington County Commissioners will hear a presentation on Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE. Adriane Jaynes will give the presentation.

Lastly, bids will open at 10:00 a.m. for Washington County Emergency Management and the sale of surplus equipment. More specifically a 2005 Chevrolet K3500 4X4 extended cab and chassis with dual rear wheels.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.