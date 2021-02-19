Posted: Feb 19, 2021 10:24 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2021 10:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced on Friday that a Washington County woman has died due to COVID-19. The woman was identified in the 65 and older age group. Friday’s coronavirus death in Washington County marks the 82nd death caused by COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic nearly a year ago.

The OSDH is reporting 185 active cases in Washington County, down 12 cases since Thursday’s report. Osage County is reporting 154 active cases, down 12 cases since Thursday. Nowata County is reporting 37 active cases, down two cases.

20 additional deaths were reported by the OSDH across Oklahoma on Friday. There was an increase of 869 active coronavirus cases across the state. 728 Oklahomans are hospitalized with the virus.