Posted: Feb 19, 2021 10:00 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2021 10:00 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank announced on Friday that it has hired Chad Cox as a commercial banker serving Dewey and Bartlesville.

In a statement, commercial loan manager Jay Dyer said:

“We are excited to have Chad on board at Arvest. He is a great addition to our team and brings a breadth of experience both in commercial banking and in sales and retail environments. He is a good fit for our culture and is actively involved in the community.”

Cox earned a bachelor’s degree at Oklahoma State University and serves as a board member for Washington County SPCA. He’s also involved with Leadership Bartlesville Class XXX, among other civic endeavors. Cox and his wife, Brooke, have two children.