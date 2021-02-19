Posted: Feb 19, 2021 9:53 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2021 9:55 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Wealth Management has named Jessica Rovenstine trust officer in Bartlesville.

Rovenstine has worked in the financial services industry since 2012 and most recently served as a trust assistant.

In a statement, Arvest Wealth Management regional manager Josh Randolph said:

“We are pleased to announce Jessica’s promotion to trust officer. Jessica has always been a valuable member of our team. In her new role, Jessica will be directly responsible for clients in the area of investment and fiduciary management and planning.”

Rovenstine earned a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern (Okla.) State University and is a Cannon Trust School graduate. She serves as a member of the Bartlesville History Museum Trust Authority, among other civic endeavors.

Rovenstine and her husband, Ben, have three children and attend First Wesleyan Church.

