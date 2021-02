Posted: Feb 19, 2021 7:29 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2021 7:29 AM

Tom Davis

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was record just before 8 a.m. Friday in northern Oklahoma.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered about four miles southwest of Manchester, 40 miles north, northwest of Enid, 58 miles west, northwest of Ponca City and about 107 miles north, northwest of Oklahoma City.