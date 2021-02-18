Posted: Feb 18, 2021 1:46 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2021 1:46 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday answering to several charged stemming from a February 15 run in with police. George Park was in custody for arraignments on Thursday as he was facing charges of assault and battery on a police officer and threatening an act of violence.

According to an affidavit, Park was refusing to leave a motel on the 2300 block of Washington Boulevard. It is alleged that staff had ordered Park to leave the property. Based on the allegations officers tried to detain the defendant for investigative purposes. Park then shoved the officers away and he had to be overpowered before being put into handcuffs.

The motel manager also stated that Park threatened to beat his face in. Bond was set at $5,000. Park is due back in court on February 26.