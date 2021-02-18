Posted: Feb 18, 2021 9:25 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2021 10:49 AM

Tom Davis

The S.A.F.E. Breakfast, formerly known as the Daughters of Lot breakfast fundraising event, is a creative, festive and beautiful fundraising event that raises money for the Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center's S.A.F.E. program. S.A.F.E. is a subsidy program that ensures abuse victims will receive counseling regardless of their financial ability to pay. All proceeds from this fundraising event go to help with the cost of counseling for victims of abuse.

This year, the event wil be virtual due to COVID-19 concerns.

Larry Thrash joined us Thursday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to tell us what makes S.A.F.E. so unique and special are the beautiful tables individually decorated by local supporters who donate their time year after year. Each table is decorated to the decorator's taste. This year's virtual event will be extended to Frueary 28, 2021.

Each year, generous individuals in the community sign up to decorate tables for the fundraiser. The decorator gets to choose the theme for their table and decorate it. If you're interested in decorating a table this year, visit the Decorate a Table page on this site or contact Debbie at dstaehle@samaritanbartlesville.org

Since this year's event is virtual, you can go online at https://www.supportsamaritan.org and vote for your favorite table(s) at $25 per vote.

S.A.F.E. is a subsidy program that ensures abuse victims will receive counseling regardless of their financial ability to pay. Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center sets aside the money raised at the S.A.F.E. fundraiser to provide counseling services to victims of abuse in Northeastern Oklahoma and Southeastern Kansas.

Why We Do It

Each year in the US, there are almost a quarter million victims of abuse. Sexual abuse, incest, and rape leave emotional scars that can affect many aspects of the victim's life, making it hard to hold a job or maintain healthy relationships.

Victims of abuse are:

3 times more likely to suffer from depression.

6 times more likely to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

13 times more likely to abuse alcohol.

26 times more likely to abuse drugs.

4 times more likely to contemplate suicide.

But the good news is that these symptoms are definitely responsive to treatment. Through counseling, the assault/abuse victim begins to feel less like a victim and more like a survivor. Our goal is to make sure that every single abuse victim has access to treatment.