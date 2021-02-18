Posted: Feb 18, 2021 7:25 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2021 7:25 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Bartlesville High swimming has been affected by this cold snap just as much as any other winter sport across the state.

The Lady Bruins and Bruins should have been in state this weekend, instead that state competition in Oklahoma City has been moved to Wednesday and Thursday of next week, Feb. 24 and 25.

Both BHS teams fared well at Regionals a little more than a week ago. The Bruin guys took second and the Lady Bruins took fourth.

The swim season has been more affected by COVID than most, so the weather postponements are just another bump in the road for BHS to get over. Head coach Chad Englehart.

The Bartlesville boys should be able to compete for a spot on the podium, while a younger group of Lady Bruins will try to get in the top-five at state.