Posted: Feb 17, 2021 3:19 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2021 3:53 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Vice Mayor Alan Gentges on Wednesday submitted his resignation from the City Council, effective immediately.

Gentges, who represents Ward 4 on the council, plans to pursue the open position of municipal judge for the City of Bartlesville.

Gentges said it was an honor to serve as a member of the Bartlesville City Council and that he believes there was plenty that was accomplished during his tenure that he's happy to have been a part of. He said the remaining city council will make a great decision concerning the municipal judge position and that he supports them.

The municipal judge position was vacated in December 2020 after Judge Steve Conatser passed away. Retired Special Judge John Gerkin has served as acting judge since that time.

Municipal judge is one of four City positions, along with city manager, treasurer and City attorney, which serve directly under the supervision of the City Council. The council will select a permanent appointment to the position over the coming weeks.

The council will also determine how to move forward with filling the open Ward 4 seat on the council during an upcoming meeting. In accordance with the City Charter, it is likely applications for appointment to fulfill Gentges’ unexpired term will be considered. An announcement will be made regarding the application process at a later date.

Gentges has been practicing law for over 35 years. Gentges has represented people in Municipal, District, and Federal Court, as well as the Court of Appeals over the course of his career. On top of that, Gentges is a member of the United States Supreme Court Bar. He had run for District Judge in recent years.