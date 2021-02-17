Posted: Feb 17, 2021 2:18 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2021 2:19 PM

Max Gross

Governor Kevin Stitt today announced the State of Oklahoma has requested a disaster declaration from the federal government related to the prolonged frigid temperatures and heavy snow caused by this historic series of winter storms that began on Feb. 8.

Gov. Stitt said he spoke to President Biden over the phone and he pledged support for Oklahoma. Stitt requested assistance for all 77 counties in Oklahoma. The governor may request additional federal assistance programs as more damage assessments are completed.

If approved, the disaster declaration would allow for reimbursement to cities, counties and tribes for costs of eligible emergency protective measures related to mass care and sheltering operations through FEMA’s public assistance program. It would also authorize federal resources to assist state and local governments as they continue to respond to the widespread winter weather event.