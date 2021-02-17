Posted: Feb 17, 2021 1:22 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2021 1:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Employees working for Osage County get 80 hours of sick leave each year, but the county commissioners want to do more if employees are forced to take that leave in light of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. That is why back in November, the commissioners signed a resolution to give employees an additional 80 hours of sick time if they needed it.

That resolution is set to expire at the end of the month and the commissioners had to make a decision at Tuesday's meeting if they were to extend the resolution. District one commissioner Randall Jones and district three commissioner Darren McKinney say it has been working well.

The commissioners opted to extend that resolution for three more months.