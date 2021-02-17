Posted: Feb 17, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2021 10:29 AM

Max Gross

For the second consecutive day no local COVID-19 deaths were reported in the area. 28 total deaths due to COVID-19 are being reported across the state. A total of 782 Oklahomans are currently in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting 204 active cases, a decrease 28 cases since Tuesday. Osage County is reporting 175 active cases, down nine since the last report. Nowata County is listing 40 active cases, down six since the latest OSDH update.

