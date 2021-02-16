Posted: Feb 16, 2021 2:51 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 2:58 PM

Garrett Giles

Listeners enjoyed sunshine throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday, but the latest round of potential snowfall has been pushing it's way towards the Bartlesville area.

Stephen Nehrenz with News on 6 tells us that there may be more widespread bands of snow Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Nehrenz said some of the snow may be locally heavy at times. He said three to four inches of snow appears common in most areas with higher snowfall totals certainly possible in some spots.

Nehrenz said snow chances will gradually diminish on Wednesday. He added that lows will be in the upper single digits and highs will be in the upper teens.

Photo courtesy top right: Chris Batchelder

Photo courtesy: Jay Stumpff

Photo courtesy: Washington County Emergency Management